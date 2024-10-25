The 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees was already going to feature superstars such as Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge, and Juan Soto.

Now the stakes for winning the World Series just got even more interesting — and beneficial for Catholic students — after Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez and New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan announced a friendly wager Friday morning, just hours before Game 1 at Dodger Stadium.

The wager, announced along with a YouTube short: If the Dodgers win the World Series, Cardinal Dolan must send Archbishop Gomez a box of New York-style bagels. If the Yankees win, Archbishop Gomez must send Dolan a box of Randy’s Donuts.

What’s more, both prelates will be directing their respective followers to take part in the rivalry by making donations to baseballunites.com, a site that will direct funds to both the New York-based John Cardinal O’Connor School and the Archdiocese of Los Angeles’ Catholic Education Foundation. Whichever team wins the World Series will earn their region’s educational institution 60 percent of what’s raised; the losing region will get 40 percent.

“This is going to be a great World Series,” said Archbishop Gomez. “Baseball truly unites us as a country, but in every contest there has to be a winner, and that will be the Dodgers! I know my friend Cardinal Dolan is a good sport, and I’m going to enjoy the New York bagels that he will be sending me. I’m also grateful for this chance to highlight the great work of our Catholic schools in LA and New York and across the country. I have already made my donation, and I encourage everyone to enjoy the Series and support the great mission of Catholic education. Go Blue!”

“I’m grateful to my brother Archbishop Gomez for agreeing to this friendly wager,” said Cardinal Dolan. “I’m looking forward to three things: 1. A great World Series with the Yankees winning their 28th Championship; 2. Enjoying Randy’s Donuts; 3. Raising awareness of and support for the John Cardinal O’Connor School and the Catholic Education Foundation of Los Angeles.”

The John Cardinal O’Connor School in New York provides a Christ-centered, language-based curriculum for students in grades 2-8 who have learning disabilities, speech impairments, or learning differences. The Catholic Education Foundation of Los Angeles provides tuition assistance to needy students attending Catholic schools in the LA archdiocese.

Archbishop Gomez made a similar wager in 2022 when the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

The Dodgers and Yankees have previously met for the World Series 11 times, with the Yankees winning eight of them. The teams have not battled in the World Series since 1981.

Game 1 of the World Series begins Friday, Oct. 25 at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is at 5:08 p.m.

To learn more or make a donation, visit baseballunites.com.