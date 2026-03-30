Some 800 people joined Archbishop José H. Gomez at a weekday Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels marking the “Silver Jubilee” of his episcopal ordination on March 26.

The noontime liturgy was celebrated 25 years to the day since Gomez was ordained an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Denver.

“It is a privilege to serve you on our walk with Jesus and our journey to heaven,” said the archbishop, who in his homily cited the famous words of St. Augustine to his people: “For you, I am a bishop, with you I am a Christian.”

“We are walking together, and your faith inspires me every day.”

Joining the archbishop at the altar were more than 80 priests, Cardinal Roger Mahony, and seven LA auxiliary bishops. Among them was retired Auxiliary Bishop Edward Clark, who was also ordained a bishop on that same day in 2001. Clark was set to celebrate his anniversary at another Mass later in the month.

Although celebrated on the eve of Holy Week, the mood inside the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels was festive.

Before the Mass, the archbishop was presented with a “spiritual bouquet” of prayer messages gathered in recent weeks through the Archdiocese of LA’s online platforms to mark his anniversary.

After holy Communion, representatives from both the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the City of Los Angeles presented Archbishop Gomez with congratulatory certificates.

But the most rousing moment came before the Mass’s final blessing, when vicar general and moderator of the Curia Father Jim Anguiano thanked Archbishop Gomez for his example as a leader, particularly in his care for the suffering and marginalized of Los Angeles.

“We thank you for modeling for us what it means to be a shepherd, a true servant, and a disciple,” said Anguiano, during remarks that prompted standing applause for the archbishop. “Your leadership teaches us much on how to serve all of God’s people.”

Then Anguiano introduced the surprise of the day with a joke.

“Unfortunately, Pope Leo couldn’t be here with us today,” said Anguiano, drawing laughter. “I think, archbishop, since you gave him a Dodger cap and jersey, he’s at Opening Day right now, enjoying the festivities beforehand.”

Instead, Anguiano explained, Leo had sent a personal blessing for the archbishop acknowledging the “apostolic ministry which he has diligently exercised” during his time as a bishop in Denver, San Antonio, and Los Angeles as well as in the leadership of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

“His great concern for the flock has been evident in his exemplary work,” read the message, signed by Leo on March 5 and presented to Archbishop Gomez by Anguiano in a framed parchment.

“He has fulfilled his ministry with integrity, guided people of God through both word and example. And proceeded with charity, providing for the needs of his brothers and sisters without discrimination.”

After the final blessing, a crowd that included friends, staff from the Archdiocesan Catholic Center, women religious, and ordinary faithful approached the archbishop to offer their congratulations.

David and Veronica De La Torre were among the well-wishers at the Thursday Mass. Since the archbishop arrived in LA 16 years ago, they’ve come to know him up close through their involvement with the Catholic Association of Latino Leaders (CALL).

“He’s very approachable, friendly, Christ-like,” said David, a parishioner of St. Anne’s Church near Dodger Stadium. “He puts everyone at ease.”

David said that for all that the archbishop has said and done during his time in LA, the single moment that stuck out to him was the emotion he showed at a press conference following the murder of Bishop David O’Connell.

“It showed our city that as Jesus wept for Lazarus, our bishop wept for his brother, and that was just beautiful to witness,” said De La Torre. “Christ manifested.”

In his homily, the archbishop said the anniversary had caused him to reflect on the influence of his late parents, particularly in their introducing him to the Virgin Mary and St. Joseph.

“I still feel that they are walking with me every step of the way,” said the archbishop. “They lived the words of the prayer that Jesus taught us: ‘Thy will be done.’ ”

“I pray that I will do the same and that we all will do the same.”