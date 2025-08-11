One day before federal funding was scheduled to be distributed to California school districts on July 1, the Trump administration announced it was withholding title funds that normally go toward services such as after-school programs, teacher professional development, and more.

Two weeks later, the state sued the administration, arguing that withholding the funds was unlawful and unconstitutional.

In late July, the U.S. Education Department said it would finally release the funds.

For Paul Escala, senior director and superintendent of Catholic schools for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the decision came at the right time, as professional development would’ve been impacted right away, including for those training in the archdiocese’s Solidarity Schools initiative that helps disadvantaged students in reading and math.

“I am pleased that the administration decided to release those funds so our teachers get the training that they need, and our students get the instructional supports they are entitled to,” Escala said.

Although local Catholic schools were not significantly affected by the delay, the showdown created some anxiety in their school communities, Escala said.

While archdiocesan schools don’t receive funding directly from the U.S. government, Escala said, they do have access to title funds managed by a local educational agency, often a school district. Catholic schools also rely on federal resources and services, including E-Rate, which provides discounts for telecommunications and internet, IDEA, which aids special education and students with disabilities, and the National School Lunch Program, which Escala said serves more than 10,000 meals per day in the archdiocese.

“We participate in all of those programs, and any one of them is at risk at any time if the administration decides that they want to withhold funding,” Escala said.

While it’s difficult to plan for a potential loss of federal funding, Escala said the archdiocese has been working with school districts, partners, and supporters to find ways to fill in any gaps in funding, resources, and services should the need arise. He said school officials are also watching how staffing cuts to the U.S. Department of Education might affect high school and college students when it comes to federal financial aid and scholarships.

Moving forward, Escala urged those concerned to hold legislators and policymakers accountable.

“When these kinds of situations come up, it’s not enough for the archdiocese to advocate and lobby in Washington,” he said. “We need parents, teachers, principals, parishioners, everyone to be vigilant and to speak up when funding is at risk for the children that we serve.”