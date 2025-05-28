When Father Walter Paredes was in the seminary in Peru, a handful of close-knit Augustinian teachers and priests helped in his formation as a future priest.

But one stood out from the rest for his biblical knowledge, his ability to unite people, and his empathy: Father Robert Prevost.

Paredes, now associate pastor at Mary Immaculate Church in Pacoima, told Angelus that the future Pope Leo XIV was his canon law professor at San Carlos and San Marcelo Seminary in Trujillo, Peru. After studying under him and watching him serve as bishop of Chiclayo, Peru, Paredes said he is excited to see his former professor take the reins of the Catholic Church.

“Thanks to the Holy Spirit, we are going to have a good pope that is pastoral, spiritual, academic, and close to the people,” he said. “I thank God that he gave him to us.”

Paredes, who is from Chimbote, Peru, was only 16 when a missionary priest came to his home and invited him to a meeting about vocations. He was immediately intrigued, and after graduating from high school, he enrolled in pre-seminary school, then the seminary.

Paredes was raised by his mother after his parents divorced, so discovering God could fulfill that fatherly role in his life was life-changing, he said.

“He is a father that is always there to care for his children,” he said. “That is what made me discover the love of Christ.”

During his 10 years of formation, Paredes said he interacted with many Augustinian priests, as Prevost’s order had a house near the seminary and often taught classes there.

Paredes only took one class with Prevost. But he was struck by his vast knowledge of canon law and how he led the class with respect and empathy. The course was challenging, Paredes said, and if students were struggling, Prevost showed mercy and would give them opportunities to improve their grade.

He recalls being “astonished” by Prevost’s capacity to cite canon law from memory, and how his lessons were always well-prepared, never improvised.

“He was reserved, attentive, and very spiritual,” he said.

After finishing his seminary studies, Paredes said he attended a weeklong spiritual retreat where he and others seeking to be ordained were evaluated by eight priests — including Prevost.

In 1992, when Paredes was ordained a priest at age 26, the new pontiff attended his ordination and congratulated him afterward.

Yet as much as Paredes was impressed by Prevost’s demeanor in a school setting, it was his leadership and good deeds off campus that really caught Paredes’ attention.

From their home in Trujillo, Prevost and his fellow priests often ventured into poor communities to celebrate the Eucharist and minister to people. He was warm and welcoming to all, Paredes said, and even became godfather to some local children.

“He knows how to cry with those who cry, suffer with those who suffer, laugh alongside those who laugh,” he said. “We saw him as very human.”

In 2015, Prevost was named bishop of Chiclayo by Pope Francis, at a time when the local church was struggling. After taking charge, the new bishop took time to visit each of his priests in each of their parishes. When record flooding struck the area in 2017, Prevost mobilized the church to provide relief efforts. Images show the American prelate strapping on his boots and wading into the mud to lend a helping hand.

Under Prevost’s leadership, the diocese experienced a “silent” but substantial spiritual reawakening, Paredes said, and people started going back to church.

“He really transformed the diocese and people noticed the complete change,” he said.

As years passed and Paredes immigrated to the United States, he never forgot the time he spent with Prevost.

Paredes has been a priest for 32 years, and has served in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles for the past 12. After a decade at Mary Immaculate, he will begin a new assignment at St. John the Baptist Church in Baldwin Park this summer.

On May 8, Paredes was on pilgrimage in Turkey when he learned that Prevost had been elected pope. Watching the TV news surrounded by pilgrims, he was overjoyed by the announcement.

“We all started jumping up and down from joy and happiness,” he said. “We never thought this would happen.”

Now that Prevost has been elected pope, Paredes said he is filled with optimism for the future of the Church. He hopes that Prevost will continue Francis’ legacy of fostering unity and peace, and will show the same strong leadership and approachability that he did while ministering in Peru.

“He is going to reaffirm and reconfirm us in the faith,” he said. “He is going to bring us together and he is going to create bridges of unity.

“The way that Chiclayo loved him is the same way the world will come to love him.”