A small exhibit honoring the life, ministry, and legacy of late Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell has opened to the public inside the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

The chapel, located in one of the niches in the cathedral’s south ambulatory, features photos of O’Connell throughout his life, as well as personal items such as handwritten notes, Bible, rosary, books of jokes, and more, including a plaque from his office with his episcopal motto, “Jesus, I trust in you.”

“We have made a beautiful, prayerful chapel to our beloved friend. I hope many will be able to come and celebrate the life of Bishop O’Connell, which was truly a life lived for Jesus,” said Archbishop José H. Gomez, who was on hand to dedicate the chapel on March 17.

O’Connell was killed in his Hacienda Heights home on Feb. 18, and the man suspected in his death was arrested and charged with murder. Since then, thousands have paid respect at vigils, Masses, and his funeral with an outpouring of love, mourning, and tales of how O’Connell impacted their lives.

Although he was from Ireland, O’Connell was ordained to serve in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in 1979 and largely served in South LA, including St. Frances X. Cabrini Church, St. Eugene Church and St. Michael Church. He was named an auxiliary bishop by Pope Francis in 2015 and was appointed to serve the San Gabriel Pastoral Region.

“We hope this exhibit not only honors the life and ministry of Bishop Dave, but above all, inspires us to follow his example of joyful witness to Jesus Christ,” said Father Parker Sandoval, vice chancellor for ministerial services for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, who oversaw the exhibit’s creation.

O’Connell’s chapel can be viewed during the cathedral’s normal operating hours: Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those who want to continue celebrating O’Connell can order prayer cards or read more stories at the Bishop Dave Commemorative Issue web page.