A preliminary hearing date was scheduled in the case of the man suspected in the shooting death of LA Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell in his Hacienda Heights home in February 2023.

Carlos Medina, 63, is charged with one felony count of murder and a special allegation that he used a firearm. During a court appearance on Aug. 6, Medina’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 17, where a judge will determine if there is enough evidence for Medina to stand trial.

O’Connell, the beloved bishop from Ireland, was found dead in his home by a deacon after he was deemed late for a meeting, authorities said.

On Feb. 20, 2023, after a six-hour standoff with police, Medina was arrested at his Torrance home. Medina is the husband of Bishop O’Connell’s housekeeper and had done work at his home in Hacienda Heights, authorities said.

Medina admitted to the killing, said District Attorney George Gascón during a 2023 press conference, but a motive for the shooting has not yet been revealed.

In March 2023, Medina pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces up to 35 years to life in prison.

*Hearing was originally on Aug. 10, 2023 then rescheduled to Aug. 16, rescheduled to Oct. 19, rescheduled to Jan. 10, 2024, rescheduled to March 13, rescheduled to May 30, rescheduled to June 3, rescheduled to June 11, and continued until Aug. 6.