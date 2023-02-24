Bishop David O’Connell’s funeral Mass has been scheduled for 11 a..m. Friday, March 3, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced Thursday.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, where the day before on Thursday, March 2, there will be public viewing hours for Bishop O’Connell from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

At 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, there will be a Vigil Mass for Bishop O’Connell at the Cathedral.

On Wednesday, March 1, a Memorial Mass organized by the San Gabriel Pastoral Region, which Bishop O’Connell oversaw as the region’s episcopal vicar, will be celebrated at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Hacienda Heights. Bishop O’Connell lived close to the parish, which has been the site of nightly prayer vigils since his death Feb. 18.

Here is the full published schedule for the services:

March 1, 2023 | Wednesday

San Gabriel Pastoral Region Memorial Mass | 7:00 PM

St. John Vianney Catholic Church

1345 Turnbull Canyon Road

Hacienda Heights, California 91745

March 2, 2023 | Thursday

Solemn Reception of the Body and Family Viewing (Private event for family only)

Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

555 West Temple Street

Los Angeles, California 90012

Public Viewing | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM and 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

Vigil Mass | 7:00 PM

Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

March 3, 2023 | Friday

Funeral Mass | 11:00 AM

Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels