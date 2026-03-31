Celebrating his Silver Jubilee of episcopal ordination, retired LA Auxiliary Bishop Edward Clark credited his friends — and a deepened understanding of the cross of Christ — for helping him know “what it means to be a bishop” over the last 25 years.

“I offer this Mass to you, as my thanksgiving to you, for being with me, supporting me, carrying me over these years,” said Clark to friends, family, and brother priests gathered March 28 at St. Maria Goretti Church in Long Beach.

“Most of all, I thank almighty God, who took this vessel of clay, crafted and shaped it, sometimes broken, and who healed it and found it useful,” he added.

Clark was named an auxiliary bishop of Los Angeles by St. Pope John Paul II in 2001 and ordained on March 26 of that year by Cardinal Mahony the same day that then-Father José H. Gomez was ordained an auxiliary bishop of Denver.

Archbishop José H. Gomez, Cardinal Roger Mahony, and five other LA bishops concelebrated the anniversary Mass for Clark, which drew dozens of friends made by Clark in his different assignments, from his days as principal at Paraclete High School in Lancaster in the 1980s to his current parish residence, St. Maria Goretti.

Two days earlier, Archbishop Gomez had acknowledged and congratulated Bishop Clark on their shared anniversary at his own Silver Jubilee Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

Clark presided the Mass from a presider’s chair emblazoned with his episcopal coat of arms, set above his motto as a bishop: “The gift received, give as a gift.”

In his homily, he reflected on his spiritual journey through his years as a priest and bishop, and on what looks different about the Church 25 years later.

Citing the famous words of St. Bonaventure, “Everything I know about theology, I learned from the Cross,” Clark said he’d found the meaning of priesthood in the place where the cross’ two beams meet: the vertical one oriented toward heaven, signifying man’s relationship with God; and the horizontal one, representing man’s relationship with mankind.

“It’s the balance of the truth, serving God and serving one another,” said Clark. “We have to keep those things in balance. And that’s what the priests and bishops are called to do, to remind people that we serve God, and we serve our neighbor.”

Clark noted that he became a bishop shortly before the outbreak of the clerical sexual abuse crisis of 2002, which he remembered cast “a cloud” over the Catholic Church, causing “the loss of its moral voice in the world.”

“In some ways, it robbed me of the joy of being a bishop,” said Clark. “We always had to be conscious to the people who were mistreated and suffered. We can never forget them.”

To overcome the polarization that has emerged since the crisis, Clark said, the Church needs to regain the sense of balance that is found in the cross.

“We have to set aside the division,” said Clark. “Set aside the angry voices, the lack of hospitality, the speaking of whatever comes to one’s mind.”

Guests at the Mass said they were grateful for the various sides of Clark that they’d come to know: the teacher, the administrator, the pastor, and especially, a friend with a sharp sense of humor.

“We loved him because he was one of us,” said Caryl Hier, who was a secretary at Paraclete High School in the early 1980s when Clark arrived as principal, wearing a T-shirt, shorts, and an “afro” during his first visit.

“I had already been there a few years, but when he left, I could run that place,” said Hier, who went on to take on multiple roles at the school.

Joseph and Betty Ng got to know Clark during his time as episcopal vicar for the Our Lady of the Angels pastoral region, which included their home parish, St. Bridget Chinese Catholic Church in Chinatown. Clark was always eager to visit, whether for Chinese New Year, wedding anniversary celebrations, fundraising events, or just ordinary Sunday Masses.

“We know that bishops are supposed to be intelligent and all that,” said Joseph. “But the bishop we came to know is a very loving, caring person. He just loves his people, he’s very approachable. When you have a problem, you go and talk to him.”

Fifteen years ago, Clark commissioned Yolanda Brown to become parish life director at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hollywood. She already had experience as a pastoral associate, but when she needed guidance, Clark’s door “was open at any time.”

“His advice was always focused on relationships with the people, and how to bring them closer to God. He was always available, and that surprised me.”

Brown described Clark as a “bishop of social justice” who showed a deep formation and sharp intellect when addressing injustices.

“Not only is he a great theologian, but an educator who has inspired us to really understand the meaningfulness of life in God’s relationship with us.”