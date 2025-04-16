Archbishop José H. Gomez invited Los Angeles priests to reflect on the “nobility of our priestly calling” as they renewed their ordination vows at the 2025 Chrism Mass on April 14.

“We are called to be men whose hearts are shaped by our friendship with Jesus and by the ministry that he has entrusted to us, by the sacred mysteries that we celebrate every day at the altar, and by our care and compassion for the people we serve,” Archbishop Gomez said in his homily at the Mass, celebrated annually during Holy Week where oils used for sacraments are blessed and distributed to parishes.

The archbishop also called on the priests to help Catholics “grow in their trust and confidence in God’s plan for their lives” in their ministry.

“With Jesus, we preach the word of hope, and at the altar we make that hope real. With Jesus, we walk with our people, guiding them along the pathway of hope."

Some 400 priests and nearly 4,000 faithful filled the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on the Monday evening for the special Chrism Mass, where the oils to be used throughout the upcoming year for anointing of the sick, baptisms, confirmations, ordinations, and more were blessed by Archbishop Gomez.

In speaking about the oils and what they represent, Archbishop Gomez said that the anointing is another example of God’s love for us.

“By this anointing, each of us has received the Spirit and been made a child of God and an heir of Jesus and the hope of his resurrection — the hope of eternal life, the hope of the kingdom that he promises to those who love him,” Archbishop Gomez said.

“And this hope means that whatever happens in our lives, whatever sufferings we’re asked to endure, whatever dark valleys we’re called to walk, we can be certain that Jesus is walking with us, and that he will always give us the strength we need.”

When it came time for the blessing, the oil for each sacrament was brought first in a large jar, followed by handfuls of young people who paraded in, carrying trays of smaller jars of oils to be blessed, and placed them on rows of tables set up on the altar.

At each table, Archbishop Gomez ritualistically removed his miter and relinquished his crozier before blessing the oils, first the ones for anointing of the sick, then oil for catechumens, and finally the consecration of the Chrism.

At the beginning of the Mass, Archbishop Gomez recognized priests celebrating jubilarian anniversaries of 50 years in the priesthood. Father Francis Ty Bui, Father Vito DiMarzio, and Father Ramon Valera stood for applause at the cathedral. Although not in attendance, Father Brian Delaney, Father Guillermo Garcia, Father Gilberto Martinez Bedolla, Father Livio Stella, and Father Aldo Vendramin were also recognized.

Emeritus archbishop Cardinal Roger Mahony, who is celebrating 50 years as a bishop, was also recognized during the Mass.

“Congratulations to the jubilarians on your anniversary,” Archbishop Gomez said. “We pray for you in a special way this evening. Thank you for all your ministry during these 50 years.”

At the end of the Mass while praying for priestly vocations, Archbishop Gomez noted several markers of good news in the archdiocese: More than 5,000 were going to be welcomed into the Church on Easter, while eight transitional deacons were about to enter the priesthood, and 18 permanent deacons were soon to be ordained.

“Let’s keep bringing the good news of the life and teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ to the people in our families and in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles,” Archbishop Gomez said.