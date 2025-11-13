At the conclusion of its Veterans Day event at Holy Angels School in Arcadia, hundreds of students stood up, American flags clutched in their hands, and sang “God Bless America.”

Partway through the song, someone handed a flag to Joe “Peppy” Sciarra, a World War II veteran invited to the ceremony, who went ahead and waved the flag and sang along himself, a smile plastered on his face.

Such is the joyful life now of Sciarra, a 100-year-old veteran — soon to turn 101 in December — who still helps as an usher at Holy Angels Church during Sunday Mass. The centenarian, dressed in a crisp green suit and red, white, and blue socks during the Nov. 10 event, has had plenty to be happy and grateful about.

“I really appreciate the invitation,” Sciarra told students during the ceremony. “That just makes me feel good, a man of this age. The Catholic Church here has done so much for me.”

Sciarra almost can’t believe the attention that has been heaped his way in his later years. In 2024, when he turned 100, he was feted at Holy Angels and even recognized by the Vatican. In recent years, he’s been asked to speak all over the country: New York, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, the Nixon Library, Italian clubs.

He’s gotten so busy, he said he had to hire an assistant to keep track of everything.

And closer to home, he’s constantly supported by family, friends, and loved ones, especially those at his parish, many of whom often bring him food and gifts.

“They take care of me and treat me well,” Sciarra said. “They’ve become my friends.”

Sciarra was a short kid who had just graduated from high school in 1943 when he was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army during World War II. He eventually was assigned to a heavy weapons platoon, often carrying hundreds of pounds in weapons and equipment.

Later, he was involved in the Battle of Luzon in the Philippines, where Sciarra said they faced more than 100,000 Japanese who, besides outnumbering them, had another advantage: they sat atop ridges and so had the high ground to attack Sciarra’s unit on the low ground.

They eventually succeeded and Sciarra was named a platoon sergeant at only 20 years old. He was also awarded the Bronze Star for his courage.

But another challenge was brewing.

During the war, Lucille, a girl he had known since he was 12 years old, asked if she could write to him. They wrote back and forth for the remainder of the war.

“That kept me going,” Sciarra said.

After the war, they made plans to meet in Los Angeles. The problem was, Sciarra had contracted a serious case of malaria and had to be hospitalized for three weeks.

Figuring she wouldn’t want to wait for a sick veteran like him, he understood if she wasn’t there when he was released.

“But when I got out, she was there,” he said.

They were married for more than 70 years, until his wife died in 2019.

When asked why he thinks God has given him longevity, he replied with a laugh, “I’m a good guy.”

“I pray with God every night,” Sciarra said. “I tell him I’m a part of his family and I wish I can do whatever I can for you. Thank you for what you do for me.”

Holy Angels Principal Aimee Dyrek said Sciarra’s message of struggle, perseverance and not taking for granted the freedoms in this country resonates with the students.

“I think he realizes that sometimes that’s lost on our youth these days,” Dyrek said. “So I think he’s really driving it home in a positive way that men and women have given their lives and continue to defend us. And we’re very blessed for that. We’re very blessed for all of our freedoms. He really makes sure that they know that.

“And his faith, he always tells them, it always circles back to his faith and the dynamics of his family. So faith, family, and patriotism. Those three things are the key to his message.”

During the Veterans Day ceremony, Cub Scout Troop 114 began as the color guard while a student sang the national anthem. The student council and Father Kevin Rettig, Holy Angels’ pastor, offered prayers.

Holy Angels also honored two other veterans at the ceremony: Aurelio Anaya, 82, the father of Vice Principal Melinda Anaya, and Mervin Vergara, a school parent who is currently serving in the U.S. Navy.

Each veteran was given a gift of a rosary blessed by Rettig and the St. Michael the Archangel prayer.

Anaya, 82, a veteran born in Mexico who grew up in Pasadena, said it was a life-changing experience serving in the Vietnam War.

“It opened my eyes up,” Anaya said. “It gave me like an education, what I have here and what other people don’t have.”

Anaya said he dedicates himself to getting assistance for veterans.

“They need help,” he said. “They’re homeless, they have either alcohol or substance abuse. There’s no help. So I do what I can to donate to the veterans.”

Later, Sciarra got the microphone and addressed the students. He spoke of the love he’s felt from the Holy Angels community and the value of Catholic education.

But already he’s looking forward to Veterans Day in 2026.

“I don't know how much time I got, but I'm gonna keep talking until somebody comes and shakes me,” he joked.

“I hope I live long enough to be here again next year.”