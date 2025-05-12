California pregnancy centers filed an appeal last week asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit to stop the state from censoring pro-life pregnancy centers that provide abortion pill reversals.

The National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA) and the SCV Pregnancy Center in Santa Clarita, California, are asking the court to stop the state of California from censoring pro-life pregnancy centers that provide information about abortion pill reversal.

In 2023 California’s attorney general, Rob Bonta, sued five pro-life pregnancy centers over their promotion of a drug that is meant to reverse chemical abortions.

In the suit, Bonta accused the pregnancy centers of using fraudulent and misleading claims when advertising the abortion pill reversal drug. The lawsuit accused the pregnancy centers of violating California’s False Advertising Law and Unfair Competition Law.

The May 7 appeal alleges that California “targeted” pro-life organizations and violated the First Amendment right to freedom of speech as well as religious freedom, as NIFLA is a faith-based organization.

Abortion pill reversal entails taking progesterone within 72 hours of taking mifepristone, the first of two drugs taken for a chemical abortion. The progesterone can stop a chemical abortion.

Progesterone, a vital hormone for maintaining pregnancy, has been used for decades to prevent miscarriage and preterm labor. Abortion pill reversal has potentially saved thousands of unborn lives, with some sources citing a 64%-68% success rate.

“Progesterone therapy offers these women hope and their babies a second chance at life,” the appeal read.

Caleb Dalton, senior counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom, the nonprofit legal group arguing on behalf of the pregnancy centers, said that “access to information is a hallmark of a free society and is essential to making informed medical choices.”

“Every woman should have the option to reconsider going through with a chemical abortion, and the pro-life pregnancy centers we represent truthfully inform women about that choice,” Dalton said in a statement.

“We urge the court to affirm the pregnancy centers’ freedom to tell the public about this lawful, life-saving treatment and end the attorney general’s censorship,” Dalton said.

The appeal pointed to the story of two California mothers, Atoria Foley and Desirae Exendine, who “immediately regretted” taking the first abortion drug and “frantically sought an alternative.”

Through online searches, the women found a NIFLA pregnancy center. An OB-GYN on staff prescribed progesterone free of cost after diagnosing the women and obtaining their informed consent.

“The treatment worked: Atoria gave birth to a healthy daughter and Desirae to a healthy son,” the appeal read.

“If I hadn’t heard about abortion pill reversal, I firmly believe my baby girl would not be alive today,” Foley testified in the appeal.

“They gave me back my son’s life. I believe all women should have the same second chance to save their babies,” Exendine added.