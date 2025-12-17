Pope Leo XIV has appointed Bishop Ramón Bejarano, currently auxiliary bishop of San Diego and titular bishop of Carpi, as Bishop of Monterey, Calif.

The appointment was announced by the Vatican on Dec. 17.

Born in Laredo, Texas, Bishop-designate Bejarano, 56, spent his early life in Aldama, Chihuahua as his family moved back to Mexico soon after his birth.

"He and his family moved to Tracy, in California's San Joaquin Valley, when he was 18. He immediately began working in the fields to help support his family, later working in maintenance at a hotel," said the website of the Diocese of San Diego.

He completed his ecclesiastical studies at the Archdiocesan Seminary of Tijuana, Mexico, and at the Mount Angel Seminary in Oregon.

"Fulfilling a life-long dream," he was ordained a priest on Aug. 15, 1998 for the Diocese of Stockton, Calif.

He previously served as parish vicar at St. George in Stockton and at Sacred Heart in Turlock, and later as parish priest of Holy Family and St. Stanislaus, both in Modesto.

He served as chaplain to the Migrant Ministry, celebrating Mass for families and workers in migrant camps.

He also was a member of the Presbyteral Council and the College of Consultors. He was appointed titular bishop of Carpi and auxiliary bishop of San Diego on Feb. 27, 2020, and was ordained a bishop that July.

"The Eucharist is Bishop Bejarano’s inspiration for his vocation," San Diego's diocesan website said. "It was through the Eucharist that he received his call to the priesthood at age seven and which keeps his faith and his ministry going. It represents the call to offer oneself as a living sacrifice."

His episcopal motto is "My soul is thirsting for you."

In the Diocese of San Diego, he served as vicar for ethnic and intercultural communities; vicar for life, peace and justice; and vicar for ecumenical and interreligious affairs.

The Diocese of Monterey was headed by an apostolic administrator since September 2025, when the Apostolic Nuncio Cardinal Christophe Pierre, announced that Bishop Slawomir Szkredka had been appointed to the post.