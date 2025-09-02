Law enforcement officials arrested an Alabama man after he allegedly made criminal threats against an Orange County, California, church, and a cache of ammunition and body armor was found in his vehicle, authorities said Sept. 2.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said its investigators were contacted Aug. 28 by a priest "regarding suspicious, threatening emails" sent to St. Michael's Abbey in Silverado Canyon. They said the suspect, Joshua Michael Richardson, 38, an Alabama resident, "first sent emails that were interpreted as threatening," before visiting the church "in person and made additional threats."

Jarryd Gonzales, head of communications for the Catholic Diocese of Orange, said in a statement provided to OSV News, "The Diocese of Orange has been made aware of a threat directed toward St. Michael's Abbey. Local law enforcement responded swiftly, and a suspect has been apprehended. We are grateful to the authorities for their quick action in ensuring the safety of our parish community."

"In today's environment of increased threats against churches, and particularly mindful of recent events in Minnesota, our parishes and schools continue to strengthen security efforts and remain vigilant to help protect our parishioners, students and staff," Gonzales added.

St. Michael's Abbey is a Norbertine Catholic monastery. The priests and seminarians live a monastic life at the abbey but also have apostolic ministries at schools, parishes and prisons in Southern California.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said its investigators and deputies "quickly located and detained Richardson for criminal threats," and that they subsequently found body armor, high-capacity magazines, brass knuckles, and knives after searching his vehicle. They said he was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail.

"While incidents like this can feel unsettling, they also highlight the power of community," the statement said. "If something seems off, say something. Trust your instincts and report suspicious activity, whether it is a strange message, unusual behavior, or something that does not sit right. Your call could stop a crime before it happens."

The sheriff's office said their investigation is ongoing. And urged anyone with information about the incidents to contact them at (714) 647-7000, or to submit information anonymously to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS or OCSheriff.gov/OCCrimeStoppers.