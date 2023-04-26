More than 450 men are set to be ordained priests this year, and the survey of their ordination class shows that the overwhelming majority of priests-to-be were raised Catholic in intact families and individually showed habits of frequent church service and regular prayer life.

“On this day, let us thank God for continuing to call men and women to serve him and his Church as priests, religious, and consecrated persons,” Bishop Earl Boyea of Lansing, Michigan, said April 25. “We pray that all families, teachers, and priests will continue their essential work of instilling the faith and love of Jesus in our children.”

Boyea chairs the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Clergy, Consecrated Life, and Vocations. On Tuesday the committee released the “Ordination Class of 2023 Study” from the Georgetown University-based Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA).

CARA sought survey responses from the 458 seminarians to be ordained this year. It received 334 responses, a response rate of 73%. Responses came from ordinands at 116 U.S. dioceses and 24 different religious institutions.

Catholic upbringing in stable families

The seminarians to be ordained, also known as ordinands, are overwhelmingly “cradle Catholics.”

About 93% of ordinands were baptized Catholic as infants.

Another 96% were raised by their biological parents.

About 92% were raised by a married couple living together.

For 84% of ordinands, both parents were Catholic.

One in three respondents had a relative who is a priest or religious.

Boyea especially noted the importance of the family life of the prospective priests.

“Surveys of recently professed men and women religious and men ordained to the priesthood show that families and encouragement from the parish priests alongside Catholic schools provide optimal environments for a vocational call to grow,” he said.

Involved in parish life