Observers have noted that Undsetʼs early life does not fit a conventional image of sanctity. Her path was marked by personal turmoil, public controversy, and choices that drew social scandal. Yet supporters of the cause point precisely to that complexity as part of her witness.

She did not lead a life of moral perfection from the outset. Rather, she walked a path of gradual conversion, repentance, and a growing commitment to Catholicism.

In that sense her story reflects the conviction that holiness is not the absence of weakness or mistakes but the work of Godʼs grace in a life, transforming it over time in the pursuit of holiness.

Undsetʼs story

Born in Denmark in 1882 and raised in Norway by largely atheist parents, Undset went to work as a secretary at 16 after her father died and the family fell into financial hardship. She began writing during these years.

At 25 she made her literary debut with “Fru Marta Oulie,” a novel about adultery whose opening line — “I have been unfaithful to my husband” — scandalized Norway even as it thrust her into the public eye.

Literary historians have noted that her life was unconventional for a woman of her time. Undset smoked, drank, swore, and was known for a sharp tongue and a strong personality.

While in Rome, she began a relationship with the painter Anders Castus Svarstad while he was still married, and later married him. Together they had three children, one of whom was disabled, and Undset also helped raise Svarstadʼs children from his first marriage.

In 1924, at the age of 42, Undset entered the Catholic Church, a decision that was controversial in overwhelmingly Lutheran Norway. Critics saw it as a step backward, but she embraced the faith publicly, later becoming a Lay Dominican and writing openly about her conversion in essays and fiction.

Some Norwegian critics dismissed her later works as “Catholic propaganda,” reflecting unease that one of the countryʼs most prominent writers had embraced Catholicism.

She also admired G.K. Chesterton; she reportedly met him and translated some of his work into Norwegian.

Four years after her conversion, in 1928, she won the Nobel Prize in literature, recognized for her depictions of medieval Scandinavia and best known for “Kristin Lavransdatter,” the historical trilogy that secured her international reputation.

The novels were steeped in medieval Christianity and its themes of sin, grace, suffering, and repentance — concerns that increasingly mirrored her own spiritual journey.

Undset used her writing and her standing as one of Scandinaviaʼs most prominent Catholic voices to defend Christian belief and to challenge the ideological currents reshaping Europe. An early critic of Adolf Hitler and Nazism, she fled Nazi-occupied Norway during the Second World War and eventually reached the United States, where she spoke out against totalitarianism and in defense of her homeland.

An inspiring figure for Norwayʼs Catholic future

Hansenʼs decision also comes as the Catholic Church in Norway continues to grow through immigration and adult conversions, even as it seeks deeper roots in the countryʼs own history.

If the cause advances, Undset could emerge not merely as a celebrated novelist under ecclesial study but as a singular model of holiness for the modern age: flawed, formidable, intellectually serious, and ultimately transformed by grace into a witness to Christ.

The diocesan phase of Undsetʼs cause is expected to formally open this fall, a step Hansen said is driven by his conviction that her witness reaches far beyond Norwayʼs literary history.

“I believe that Sigrid Undsetʼs life and work have much to offer both the Church in Norway and the universal Church,” he said — a judgment that now places Undset on the long path toward possible sainthood.