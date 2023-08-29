The Church remembers the death of St. John the Baptist on August 29. John made the way for Jesus, preaching to people to repent of their sins and be baptized in preparation for the Lord’s coming.

John condemned Herod for committing adultery by living with his brother’s wife, Herodias, and Herod had him imprisoned. For Herod’s birthday, Herodias had her daughter dance for him, and he was so impressed, he offered her anything she wanted in return. The daughter asked for the head of St. John the Baptist on a platter.

Although Herod did not want to kill John, for fear of his many followers, he had to follow through, and had John beheaded.