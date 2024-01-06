On January 6, the Church celebrates the Epiphany of Our Lord.

The word “epiphany” comes from the Greek word “epiphainen,” which means “to shine upon,” “to manifest,” or “to make known.” The feast of the Epiphany celebrates the ways in which Christ made himself known to the world, mainly the three events that manifested the mission and divinity of Christ — the visit of the Magi, the baptism of Jesus, and the miracle of Cana.

The visit of the Magi is the focus on Epiphany Day, and Christ’s baptism is celebrated on the following Sunday.