Pope St. Pius X was born in Riese in 1835, and became a priest in 1858. After 26 years of the priesthood he was made bishop of Mantua, Italy. He was elected as pope in 1903.

Pius X is responsible for moving the age of First Holy Communion up to 7, and encouraging lay people to read the Bible. He brought back the Gregorian chant, and reformed the liturgy. He urged priests to keep their homilies clear and simple, and initiated the codification of canon law.

In 1914, Pope Pius X died, reportedly from natural causes aggravated by the stress of World War I. He was declared a saint in 1954 by Pope Pius XII.