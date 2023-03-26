St. Margaret of Clitherow was born in Middleton, England, around the year 1555. Her family was Protestant, and Margaret was known for her wit and her good looks. In 1571, she married John Clitherow, and had two children.

Several years into her marriage, Margaret encountered the Catholic faith and converted. She became an enthusiastic Catholic, defending the faith and hiding fugitive priests in her home. Eventually, someone turned her in, and she was put on trial for harboring priests.

Although many people tried to get Margaret to deny her faith throughout her trial, she refused. She was condemned to be pressed to death upon sharp rocks, and was executed on March 25, 1586.

Pope Paul VI canonized St. Margaret in 1970.