St. John Eudes was born in Ri, France, on November 14, 1601. When he was 14, he took a vow of chastity, and dedicated himself to living like Christ. He was ordained a priest at age 24, in 1625, and immediately began caring for victims of the plague, at great risk to his own life.

John was known as the greatest preacher of his time, preaching all over France, especially throughout Normandy.

In 1641, John founded the congregation of Our Lady of Charity of the Refuge, to provide refuge for prostitutes. Two years later, he founded the Society of Jesus and Mary, which educated priests and provided missionary work.

John was instrumental in encouraging devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Holy Heart of Mary. His book “Le Coeur Admirable de la Tres Sainte Mere de Dieu,” is the first book on the devotion to the sacred hearts.

St. John died on August 19th, 1680, at Caen. In 1909, he was beatified, and he was canonized in 1925.