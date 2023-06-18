St. Gregory Barbarigo was born to a distinguished Venetian family in 1625. He was a brilliant student, and, as a diplomat, accompanied the Venetian ambassador Contarini to the Congress of Munster in 1648.

Gregory then became a priest, and was soon consecrated as the first bishop of Bergamo by Pope Alexander VII. He was later elevated as a cardinal, and given authority over the diocese of Padua. Cardinal Gregory was known for his pastoral wisdom and understanding, and worked tirelessly to enact the reforms from the Council of Trent.

Gregory enlarged the seminaries at Bergamo and Padua, and added a library and a printing press at Padua as well.

St. Gregory died in 1697.