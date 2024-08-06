On August 6, the Church celebrates the feast of the Transfiguration. This feast commemorates one of the pinnacles of Jesus’ earthly life. He revealed his divinity to three of his closest disciples through a miraculous, supernatural light.

Before he came to Jerusalem in triumph, Jesus climbed up to Mount Tabor with his disciples Peter, James, and John. While he was praying on the mountain, Jesus’ appearance changed, and a brilliant white light shone from him and his clothing.

Moses and the prophet Elijah also appeared on the mountain, and spoke about how Christ would suffer and die after entering Jerusalem, before he would rise again.

In their Gospels, Matthew, Mark, and Luke all record that the voice of God was heard, affirming Jesus as his son. Peter and John make specific references to the event in their writings, as one that confirmed Jesus’ divinity and his status as the Messiah.