The feast of Our Lady of Sorrows commemorates the seven great sorrows that Mary lived in relation to her Son. These sorrows are recorded in the Gospels or in Church tradition.
We are invited to reflect on Mary’s suffering:
- At the prophecy of Simeon: “You yourself shall be pierced with a sword — so that the thoughts of many hearts may be laid bare.” (Luke 2:35)
- At the flight into Egypt: “Get up, take the child and his mother, and flee to Egypt.” (Mt. 2:13)
- Having lost Jesus in Jerusalem: “You see that your father and I have been searching for you in sorrow.” (Luke 2:48)
- Meeting Jesus on his way to Calvary.
- Standing at the foot of the Cross: “Near the Cross of Jesus there stood his mother.” (John 19:25)
- Jesus being taken down from the Cross.
- At the burial of Christ.