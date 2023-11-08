St. Elizabeth of the Trinity, born Elizabeth Catez, grew up in Bourges, France, in the 1880s. Her father was a military captain, and died when she was young. Elizabeth and her sister Marguerite were raised by her mother.

Elizabeth was gifted at the piano, but was very stubborn and had a bad temper. Despite her character flaws, she loved God very much, and spent a great deal of time in prayer, visiting the sick, and teaching Catechism to children.

When she was 21, Elizabeth entered a Carmelite monastery, over her mother’s objections. Although she was deeply spiritual, she also had intense periods of doubt and darkness, which caused her spiritual director to question her calling. Elizabeth overcame these obstacles to take her final vows in 1903. She went on to be a spiritual director for many of the sisters.

Just three years later, Elizabeth died of Addison’s disease at the age of 26. She left behind many letters and guides, and she is the patron of people whose parents have died.

Elizabeth was beatified in 1984 by Pope John Paul II, and proclaimed a saint by Pope Francis on October 16, 2016.