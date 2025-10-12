Saint Carlo Acutis was born on May 3, 1991, in London, and was raised in Milan, Italy. His parents, Andrea Acutis and Antonia Salzano, always remember him having a deep love for God and the Catholic Church. He inspired both his parents to deepen their own faith, asking his mother to take him to daily Mass from the age of seven. He prayed the rosary often, with a deep devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary. Carlo often said his secret was to “contact Jesus every day.”

When he was 15, Carlo was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. He offered up his suffering for the pope and the Church. Within a week, he suffered a brain hemorrhage and went into a coma. Carlo died on Oct. 12, 2006 in Milan.

As a teen, Carlo created a portable exhibition and a website cataloguing Eucharistic miracles around the world. In two-and-a-half years, he compiled a list of 187 Eucharistic miracles, and used his knowledge of computer programming to share the reality of the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist with others. “The Eucharist is the highway to heaven,” he often said.

Carlo was declared blessed in 2020 by Pope Francis, and was canonized a saint on September 7, 2025, by Pope Leo XIV. He is the patron saint of the internet, and often referred to as the “first millennial saint.”