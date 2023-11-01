The first of November is celebrated as the Solemnity of All Saints. On this day, Catholics honor all the saints in Heaven, known and unknown.

Although the Church celebrates various saints on their feast days throughout the year, All Saints recognizes the sainthood of every person who has achieved Heaven. We ask for the prayers and intercessions of all these holy men and women.

Pope Boniface IV consecrated the Pantheon at Rome to the Virgin Mary and all the martyrs in 609 AD, and formally began All Saints’ Day as a Catholic holiday. Pope Gregory III set the date as November 1 when he consecrated a chapel in the Basilica of St. Peter to all the saints. It remains a Holy Day of Obligation.