A new video series from the Knights of Columbus -- the world's largest Catholic fraternal service organization -- delves into the dignity of work and its role in men's lives and vocation.

"Men, in particular, are struggling to find their mission and meaning in life," Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly told OSV News in emailed comments. "Our 'Into the Breach: The Dignity of Work' video series can help Catholic men understand God's mission for them on Earth, and how work brings them closer to God and builds virtue."

Released in February, "Into the Breach: The Dignity of Work" invites men to explore the Catholic vision of work in five 12-15 minute episodes. The episodes, available for free on the Knights' website, feature interviews with Catholic leaders and figures, including Kelly, as well as personal stories of Catholic working men. The videos tackle everything from the nature of work and its relationship with human dignity to the challenges work presents, including workaholism, the discernment of work-life balance and the rise of artificial intelligence.

"There is a crisis of masculinity in society today," Kelly said, "and through this new 'Into the Breach: The Dignity of Work' series, we aim to show how work strengthens family life and improves society."

In addition to Kelly, the series includes Catholic voices such as Andrew V. Abela, dean of the Busch School of Business at The Catholic University of America; Dr. Grazie Pozo Christie, writer and speaker; Tim Gray, president of the Augustine Institute; Kent J. Lasnoski, president of San Damiano College for the Trades; Katie Prejean McGrady, radio host and author; Stephen D. Minnis, president of Benedictine College; Mike Sweeney, former Major League Baseball All-Star; and David Michael Phelps, president of Harmel Academy of the Trades.

"Man is not for work; work is for man," Phelps quotes St. John Paul II in the second episode. "We need to break outside of the narrow version of work -- as we tend to understand it as modern people -- and get back to the essential core of what work is and how it contributes not only to God's work and the creation, redemption of the world but in our own formation as human persons."

As part of this effort, the Knights' series introduces viewers to working husbands and fathers, including a Virginia farmer, an Air Force flight surgeon, a former construction contractor with two children diagnosed with autism, a California firefighter and a deacon who served in corporate leadership.

The five episodes center on different themes: "God's Mission for Man," "Work and Holiness," "Work Life and Family Life," "Work and the World" and "Putting Work in Its Place." While the Knights currently offer the videos only in English, they plan to produce versions in Spanish and French in the future.

This series joins two previous productions from the Knights -- "Into the Breach" and "Into the Breach: The Mission of the Family" -- which have attracted over 3 million views. Each series seeks to support today's Catholic men and families in leading lives of faith and virtue, and the Knights encourage small groups of men to reflect on and discuss the content.

For this latest series, men can access a free study guide and a prayer card of St. Joseph the Worker at the Knights' website.

"In the Book of Genesis, God gives man dominion over the Earth," Kelly said of the series. "To paraphrase, God is saying, 'I'm giving you this creation, but now, you need to exercise your authority over it.'"

"God's incredible gift to us comes with a huge responsibility, which we achieve through work," he added. "Work not only shapes our identity, but serves the common good, and becomes a path to holiness when centered on Christ."

Kelly's words echo the Catechism of the Catholic Church, which recognizes human work as a duty, an opportunity to honor God's gifts and a means of sanctification.

"At the same time," Kelly continued, "if a man feels trapped in a cycle of stress and overwork, we pray that this series helps him to refocus his life on Christ. We are all Christ's apprentices."

Drawing from his own career serving the Knights of Columbus, the military and public service, Kelly shared two pieces of advice for young men beginning their careers.

"First, I would encourage young men to remember that work is meant to serve the family, but not to compete with it," Kelly said. "We can look to St. Joseph, a carpenter, as our guide. St. Joseph was a faithful worker, husband and father. He's our model for integrating work and family with humility and trust in God."

"Second, Christ teaches us that leisure is deeper than mere rest or entertainment," he added. "Leisure is the space where we encounter truth, beauty and goodness. Ultimately, this is the time when we give God His due through prayer and worship."