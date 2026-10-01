A new sketch comedy series is breaking ground as a secular-style show for women with a distinctly Catholic heart.

Created by Christin Jezak, "Our Ladies" aims to evangelize through humor and storytelling, reaching audiences via streaming platforms in the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico and Canada. The show premiered June 13 and has already garnered international recognition, winning at the 2026 New Media Film Festival in Los Angeles and the Paris Film awards.

Each 22-25 minute episode tackles relatable topics -- like forgiveness, beauty and anxiety -- through sketches that are both entertaining and spiritually resonant. Jezak hopes that the series will inspire women to see themselves as God created them.

Jezak started acting when she was 5 years old at a community theater. Her love of acting led her to Hollywood, where she acted in the film "Miracle at Manchester" and Jimmy Kimmel sketches, among many other roles.

Her moral convictions meant that she lost acting opportunities that conflicted with her Catholic beliefs. In one instance, she stepped away from a film crew after one episode of a show made fun of pro-life people.

"There have been times, especially as an actor, or even on a crew, when I have had to say no to things," Jezak said. "It is a gift to be able to create things that you can feel good about."

Jezak said that "Our Ladies" was born out of a desire to create a show that represented her Catholic heart and her love for comedy.

Jezak met the two co-stars of the show, Hillary Hawkins and Sarah Hernandez, at Christians in Hollywood events, where they became instant friends. Hawkins, a former Nick Jr. host, is an acclaimed voice artist and actress. Hernandez's acting credits include "Nefarious" and "Unplanned," among other titles.

Jezak said that she hopes to invite the audience into their friendship. Each episode of "Our Ladies" has a segment in which the actors unpack the themes of the sketch through testimonials and Scripture quotes.

"I wanted it to feel like we were all sitting in the living room together. The actors are sitting there, but then also the audience members could feel like they were actually with us having the conversation," Jezak said.

Jezak said that she was inspired by St. John Paul II's "new evangelization," which envisions media as a means to evangelization.

"How would St. Paul spread the Gospel today? Well, he would use the most effective means of the media," said Jezak, who is a third order cooperator with the Daughters of St. Paul, also known as the "media nuns."

"Sometimes people are afraid to step into a church, but they will watch a TV series," she said. "There's just such a great way of being able to laugh at the difficult things that we go through and to break down those barriers … to make people open to powerful messages through comedy."

Jezak said that each sketch was born from prayer and the study of Scripture.

"I would get the idea for a theme and then I would look up every single Scripture passage that had to do with that theme. Then I would sit, sometimes in adoration in prayer and just allow that Scripture to inspire the sketches that I wrote," Jezak said.

"Neighborhood Watch" -- the sketch comedy segment of the show, which was released as a standalone series on Youtube before "Our Ladies" premiered -- won best web or TV series at the Paris Film Awards, Best Web Series at the New Media Film Festival, and has won awards at other festivals, including the London Movie Awards, Florence Film Awards and Hollywood Gold Awards. The show received three nominations at the 2025 Content Christian Media Conference, including a nomination for Jezak as Best Actress in a TV and Web Series.

More than these accolades, Jezak said that she feels most rewarded when her audience shares how the show has impacted their lives in a personal way.

"I've had multiple people tell me, especially about that first episode about holding grudges, about how they needed to reconcile, or they needed to apologize, and how powerful it was to hear the advice from the show," Jezak said.

Jezak imagines mothers and daughters, or groups of women, watching the show together. She created a free discussion guide to help facilitate conversations after the episodes, available on the show's website.

Jezak hopes to produce another season of the show. In the meantime, Jezak is working on an audio drama of the rosary for the Fio app, which will dramatize the stories of Mary, Elizabeth and other saints who appear in the rosary.

"I really hope that the show ('Our Ladies') brings healing and helps women to see the value of who God created them to be. And I hope that they laugh and have a great time in the process," Jezak said.