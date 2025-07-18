Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu telephoned Pope Leo XIV, who urged Israel's leader to revive negotiations and enact a ceasefire.

The morning call to the pope's summer residence at Castel Gandolfo July 18 came the day after the Israeli army struck the Holy Family Church compound, the only Catholic Church in the Gaza Strip. At least three people were killed and 10 more were injured from the shelling and falling debris, including the parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli.

"During the conversation, the Holy Father renewed his call for renewed momentum for negotiation efforts and for a ceasefire and an end to the war," the Vatican press office said in a communique.

"He again expressed his concern for the tragic humanitarian situation of the people in Gaza, a heartbreaking price being paid especially by children, the elderly and the sick," it said.

"Finally, the Holy Father reiterated the urgency of protecting places of worship and especially the faithful and all people in Palestine and Israel," the communique said.

The pope had called for an immediate ceasefire, dialogue and peace in the region in a telegram July 16.

About 600 men, women and children had been sheltering at the church, including about 50 people with disabilities and ill children cared for by the Missionaries of Charity, when the early morning raid hit the church.

Pope Leo also telephoned Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, July 18, telling him, "It is time to stop this slaughter," Vatican News reported.

Cardinal Pizzaballa and Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem were leading a delegation into Gaza to bring hundreds of tons of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

As they were crossing the border, Pope Leo telephoned the cardinal to "express his closeness, love, prayer, support and desire to do everything possible for there to be not only a ceasefire but also an end to this tragedy," the cardinal told Vatican News.

"Pope Leo said repeatedly that it is time to stop this slaughter, and that what has happened is unjustifiable, and that we must ensure there are no more victims," he said.

The Vatican press office said the pope also told the cardinal that he intends to do "everything possible to stop the needless slaughter of innocents."

"With the patriarch (Cardinal Pizzaballa), the pope turned his thoughts to all the innocent victims, those of yesterday's attack and all those of this time of sorrow in the Holy Land and throughout the Middle East," the press office said in a brief statement.

The pope also asked the cardinal about those who had been injured in the attack and their condition, it said.

Pope Leo then telephoned Father Carlos Ferrero, the provincial superior of the Institute of the Incarnate Word -- the religious order Father Romanelli belongs to -- to express "his closeness to those in the community -- faithful and religious -- who were with him."

The pope "assures everyone of his prayers and unceasing commitment to peace, the only way that protects humanity on all sides," it said.

Everyone in Gaza "will not be forgotten, nor will they be abandoned," the patriarchate said in a written statement July 18.

"In the aftermath of the grievous strike on the Holy Family Church compound in Gaza," Cardinal Pizzaballa and Beatitude Theophilos entered Gaza as part of a church delegation, "expressing the shared pastoral solicitude of the churches of the Holy Land and their concern for the community of Gaza," it said.

"At the request of the Latin patriarchate, and in coordination with humanitarian partners, access was secured for the delivery of essential assistance not only to the Christian community but also to as many families as possible," it said.

"This includes hundreds of tons of food supplies as well as first aid kits and urgently needed medical equipment. In addition, the patriarchate ensured the evacuation of individuals injured in the attack to medical institutions outside Gaza where they will receive care," it added.

"During their stay, the delegation will meet with members of the local Christian community, offer condolences and solidarity, and stand alongside those affected by the recent events," the statement said. The cardinal "will personally assess the humanitarian and pastoral needs of the community, to help guide the church's continued presence and response."

"We thank His Holiness Pope Leo XIV who called Cardinal Pizzaballa and Patriarch Theophilos upon entrance to Gaza to offer his support, closeness and prayers," the patriarchate said.

"We pray for the safety of the delegation and the suspension of military activities during the visit," it added.

"The Latin Patriarchate remains steadfast in its commitment to the Christian community and the entire population of Gaza. They will not be forgotten, nor will they be abandoned."