The Archdiocese of Los Angeles will be the first U.S. stop of an international tour of a new immersive Guadalupe experience titled, “Veneration Experience with Our Lady of Guadalupe,” which will run from Dec. 2-8 at Mission San Gabriel Arcángel.

The experience was created in Mexico and will tour the U.S. and other countries in the years leading up to the 500th anniversary of the miracles of Our Lady of Guadalupe in 2031. The event at the mission will feature prayerful experiences, specially composed music and a new way of looking at the iconic Our Lady of Guadalupe image.

Admission to view the experience at San Gabriel Mission is free, but attendees must sign up first at guadalupe500project.com. Donations are also being accepted to ensure the experience can be viewed at no cost to attendees.

Father Juan Ochoa, director of Divine Worship for the archdiocese, and Father Miguel Angel Ruiz, administrator of Our Lady of the Rosary of Talpa Church in Boyle Heights, traveled to Mexico City on Nov. 3 to receive blessed replica images of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego and a never-before-seen sculpture that will be featured in the experience.

The items were blessed following a special Mass at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, where the original tilma of St. Juan Diego resides, showing the famous image that first appeared in 1531.

“We are filled with joy and are looking forward to the arrival of this unique sculpture, and the other blessed images, which bring Our Lady’s message of hope, uniting our communities of faith around the world as we prepare for the coming Jubilee year,” said Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez. “These wonderful gifts are an extraordinary blessing to our Archdiocese and will serve as a profound source of spiritual strength and unity for our diverse Catholic community.”

The experience at San Gabriel Mission will come one day after the archdiocese’s 93rd annual Guadalupe procession and Mass in East LA on Dec. 1, and days before the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Msgr. Efrain Hernandez Diaz, rector of the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City, hoped that the experience would continue building a bridge between the two regions in their devotion of the Virgin Mary.

“This experience of spiritual veneration will awaken a renewed sense of devotion and will strengthen ties among our nations,” said Hernandez Diaz. “We hope it will ignite new generations to experience the deep meaning of being Guadalupanos. We hope everyone will take part in this unique and special moment in Los Angeles. From Tepeyac to California, we look forward to seeing you soon.”

For more information, to register, or to donate, visit guadalupe500project.com.