A person of interest in connection to the murder of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell of Los Angeles is in custody, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Monday morning.

More details on the investigation were expected to be announced at a press conference scheduled for noon on Monday at the Los Angeles County Hall of Justice in downtown LA.

Bishop David O’Connell, a native of Ireland who spent most of his 43 years as a priest serving in LA’s inner city, was found dead in his Hacienda Heights home on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The next day, the LA Sheriff’s department announced that Bishop O’Connell’s death was being investigated as a homicide. That morning, Archbishop Jose H. Gomez called on Catholics to pray for the late bishop and those investigating his death.

“We continue to pray for Bishop Dave, and for his family in Ireland, and we pray for law enforcement officials as they continue their investigation into this terrible crime,” he said at a Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels that morning.

Bishop O’Connell was originally from Brooklodge, Glanmire in County Cork, the largest county in Ireland. He studied for the priesthood at All Hallows College in Dublin and was ordained to serve in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in 1979.

O’Connell was named an Auxiliary Bishop of Los Angeles by Pope Francis in July of 2015. Since then, he had served as episcopal vicar for the San Gabriel Pastoral Region, one of the LA Archdiocese’s five regions.

During his time as auxiliary bishop in Los Angeles, evangelization, pastoral care for immigrants, and ensuring the future of his region’s Catholic schools were all top priorities for O’Connell, who believed that “parishes and schools are powerful instruments of transformation of people's lives and of neighborhoods.”

Before being named a bishop, he was well-known for his pastoral work in South L.A. — where served as pastor of four different parishes — in the years before and after the 1992 Rodney King riots. He played a key role, along with other local faith leaders, in bringing together communities already suffering from gang violence, poverty, and drugs while working to restore trust between community members and law enforcement.